Victor Wembanyama gets reality check in NBA Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS – NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama delivered a lacklustre performance in his long-awaited San Antonio Spurs debut, struggling for long stretches as the Spurs defeated Charlotte Hornets 76-68 in an National Basketball Association (NBA) Summer League contest on Friday.

The 19-year-old French prodigy, who stands at 2.24m, knows he has a lot to learn to live up to his hype as the NBA’s best prospect since LeBron James some 20 years ago.

Wembanyama made only two-of-13 shots from the floor, just one-of-six from three-point range, and finished with nine points, eight rebounds, five blocked shots – most by a Spurs player in a Summer League game since 2018 – and three assists in just over 27 minutes on the court.

“Honestly, I really didn’t know what I was doing on the court tonight. But I’m trying to learn for the next games and the important (thing) is to be ready for the season,” Wembanyama said.

After his first taste of on-court life in the NBA, coming against his fellow young talents and newcomers, Wembanyama learnt he needs to move faster and react better when plays are called.

“The hardest for me was understanding – sometimes I was off with reading the plays and the calls. The biggest improvement I’ve got to do, it’s being ready to react to the plays that were called by the point guard. Stay connected,” he said.

A sellout crowd of 17,500 spectators jammed the Thomas & Mack Arena to watch Wembanyama wear a Spurs jersey for the first time.

“Special moment, really special, to wear that jersey for the first time. It’s really an honour. Overall, I’m glad we won this game,” he said.

Wembanyama, expected to play again on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, will have pre-season training camp and tune-up games before the Spurs begin the regular season in October.

“We have to take a patient approach with him. He’s extremely unselfish, a really good passer and he’s all about the team,” said Spurs general manager Brian Wright.

Legendary centre Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said Wembanyama will need to learn the NBA “style of play” and had some advice for the teen prodigy.

“Just to be patient and to pick up what he can pick up as he goes along. He’s not going to get it all at once,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

Wembanyama’s Spurs debut was played hours after Las Vegas police said no charges will be filed from an incident where guards protecting Wembanyama were involved in an incident with 41-year-old pop star Britney Spears. AFP