Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs stun Phoenix Suns in last-gasp thriller

LOS ANGELES – Victor Wembanyama scored 18 points as the San Antonio Spurs staged a dramatic comeback to snatch a last-gasp 115-114 victory over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

San Antonio, coming off a brutal 40-point mauling by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, looked to be heading for another heavy defeat after Phoenix cruised into a 20-point lead early in the third quarter.

But a thrilling duel in Phoenix was turned on its head by San Antonio in the fourth quarter, who outscored the Suns 33-19 in the final frame to secure victory.

French prodigy Wembanyama, the No.1 NBA Draft pick, played a crucial role in the comeback, with a jump shot from 15 feet making it a three-point game with 49 seconds left on the clock. The 2.24m teenager then tipped in a dunk to make it a one-point game with seven seconds remaining.

The decisive play however came from forward Keldon Johnson, who wrestled the ball away from a stunned Durant before driving to the basket for a layup that handed San Antonio their first lead of the game with just two seconds remaining.

There was still time for Durant to launch an attempted buzzer-beater, but his shot missed to leave San Antonio celebrating their first road win of the season.

“It wasn’t our prettiest game but we’re learning every day and we’re on the right path,” the 19-year-old Wembanyama told broadcaster TNT after the win.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich saluted his team’s ability to keep grinding away in search of a victory.

“We made a gazillion mistakes – but it’s a game of mistakes. And so does every team,” he said. “But we just kept playing and that’s the best thing about the group. I was really proud of them.”