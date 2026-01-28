Valencia to allow fans for Euroleague game against Maccabi Tel Aviv

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 28 - Valencia Basket's Euroleague game against Maccabi Tel Aviv will take place in front of spectators at the Roig Arena on Thursday, marking the first game against an Israeli team in Spain this season with fans in attendance.

The police had recommended the game should be played behind closed doors for security reasons amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Although other Spanish teams, including Real Madrid, Barça, Baskonia, Baxi Manresa, and La Laguna Tenerife, have opted to play fixtures against Israeli teams in empty arenas this season, Valencia Basket decided otherwise after weeks of discussions with the government.

"The club will redouble its efforts at all levels and will take all necessary measures so that those who wish to do so can enjoy the game under normal conditions," Valencia said in a statement on Wednesday.

The main considerations were safeguarding the rights of season ticket holders and avoiding a competitive imbalance created by empty stands, particularly as Israeli clubs have been hosting matches recently with full crowds in hostile atmospheres.

"The Club encourages all its season ticket holders to once again become the 'sixth player' for the game, giving the team the necessary boost to compete, and demonstrating at every level that it is possible to enjoy a sporting event without incidents. This will help make playing under these conditions the norm and put an end to a situation that only harms the competition and Spanish teams," Valencia said.

Only Valencia Basket's 11,500 season ticket holders will be permitted entry to the venue. REUTERS