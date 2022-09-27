US set basketball World Cup record

SYDNEY - A rampant United States set a new all-time Women's Basketball World Cup scoring record on Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium also booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Eight of the Americans' 12-strong roster hit doubles figures, led by Brionna Jones with 24 points, eight rebounds and one assist in Sydney.

A'ja Wilson drilled in 20 points, Kelsey Plum had 19 and Breanna Stewart 18 as the three-time defending champions ran riot, with Shakira Austin netting a field goal with just seconds left for the record.

It was previously held by Brazil, who crushed Malaysia 143-50 in a group game at the 1990 tournament.

"We got off to a bit of a slower start than we wanted, but we had a group that came in that really changed things for us," said US coach Cheryl Reeve, whose team are gunning for an 11th title overall.

"We got more pressure and I think our size, the number of points we got in the paint was 90 or something. So our size was a problem for them and I thought we shared the ball well."

The US, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, were on another level both offensively and defensively, passing 30 or more points in all four frames against a Korean team who have struggled without marquee star Park Ji-su.

Defeat left the Asian side facing a crunch Group A game on Tuesday against Puerto Rico with a quarter-final slot at stake.

"I try to focus on how we played rather than the result of the game. I wanted our players to show their best ability and confidence on the court," said Korean coach Jung Sun-min.

"Individually I think we played very hard and very well today."

Meanwhile, point guard Hind Ben Abdelkader poured in 18 points for Belgium as they ended Bosnia and Herzegovina's tournament dreams. Aiming to better their fourth-placed finish in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the US and China in the last eight from Group A.