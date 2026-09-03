US prepare for toughest-ever World Cup with Wilson's sudden absence

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Aug 28, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) controls the ball against the Toronto Tempo during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

NEW YORK, Sept 3 - A'ja Wilson's stunning last-minute pull-out from the FIBA World Cup has afforded the world a sliver of hope against the dominant United States, as the global showpiece event kicks off on Friday with the Americans chasing a fifth straight title.

The record four-times WNBA MVP Wilson bowed out of the competition just days before it was set to begin citing health issues. But if they are sweating her absence, the Olympic champions were not ready to show it.

"We don't have time to be worried about who's not here. We've got to really focus on ourselves," coach Kara Lawson told reporters this week.

They have an array of weapons, including twice MVP Breanna Stewart, versatile guard Kahleah Copper and the young sharpshooters Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark.

The Americans also lost Phoenix Mercury guard Kelsey Plum, though her absence came as less of a shock after an injury-dented season, with the Washington Mystics' dynamic duo of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen stepping into the roster.

"There's no question that the world is improving at a rapid rate," said Lawson. "I think the depth of these rosters is really strong. I think it's going to be the most difficult World Cup to win that we've had."

The United States begin their title defence against Group D foes China.

FRANCE FUELLED BY OLYMPIC PERFORMANCE

France, who lost out on Olympic gold by a single point on their home court two years ago, are hungriest for revenge, while Belgium and Spain could mount intriguing campaigns against the seemingly impenetrable U.S. titans.

"(The Paris Olympics are) why we have this much confidence going into the competition – because of what we showed in 2024," said France's dynamic dunking Dominique Malonga in remarks posted to the FIBA website.

The 20-year-old centre, one of eight WNBA players on the French roster, established herself in the global game with an All-Star sophomore campaign for the Seattle Storm and will be one of the hot names to watch in Berlin.

"We also we don't want to get complacent about that as we know there is still a lot of work to do. But I think we are ready and we have worked so hard since then," she added. "I think we can be even better."

The top team in Group B, France play Hungary first, with captain Gabby Williams, the leading scorer for the Golden State Valkyries, and the New York Liberty's prolific Marine Johannes highlighting a talented roster.

While Belgium face far tougher odds, they will benefit from the veteran poise of free agent Emma Meesseman, who reunites with coach Mike Thibault seven years after he steered her and the Mystics to the WNBA title.

Belgium start against Turkey in Group C.

Malonga's Storm teammate Awa Fam, the third overall pick in the draft, will headline a Spanish team eager to add more hardware after they last got on the podium with bronze eight years ago, alongside Portland Fire's defence-minded centre Megan DiLeo, who played under the last name Gustafson prior to her wedding in July.

Spain play Germany first in Group A. REUTERS