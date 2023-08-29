US gather pace at Basketball World Cup on day of historic wins

MANILA – The United States gathered momentum with a win over Greece at the Basketball World Cup on Monday, while there were historic first victories for debutants South Sudan and Cape Verde.

In other games, defending champions Spain, Serbia and a Luka Doncic-inspired Slovenia picked up their second wins of the tournament, while New Zealand and Cote d’Ivoire got off the mark.

The United States faced a Greek side missing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in their second game in Manila, and they wasted little time in showing their quality in a 109-81 win.

“Our thought process every game is to wear the opponent down,” said head coach Steve Kerr.

“We’re 12-deep on our roster and we’re just trying to stay solid on every possession and really put pressure on the opponent.”

Austin Reaves led the United States in scoring with 15 points, followed by Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards with 13 each.

The Americans were rewarded with impressive performances throughout the line-up, with the hard-working Josh Hart pulling down 11 rebounds.

“He has the ability to do things on the court as every other NBA (National Basketball Association) player does, but he takes pride in always doing the little things on a nightly basis,” Brunson said of Hart, his teammate with the New York Knicks.

“He brings that toughness, that effort, and he’s a different man. He goes out there and he’s relentless.”

Antetokounmpo withdrew from Greece’s squad on the eve of the tournament, saying he was not ready to play after undergoing knee surgery in July.

The Greeks can still advance to the next round from Group C if they win their final group game against New Zealand, who beat Jordan 95-87 in overtime earlier in the day.

“If we want to have a possibility to win the game against New Zealand, we’ve got to be more physical,” said Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis.

Spain also made it two wins out of two, beating Brazil 96-78, while elsewhere in Group G, Cote d’Ivoire beat Iran 71-69.

In Group B, debutants South Sudan stunned China 89-69 for their first-ever World Cup win.

The world’s No. 62-ranked team scored 15 three-pointers on the way to victory, putting them right in the mix for a place in the next round.