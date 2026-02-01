Unrivaled sets women’s hoops attendance record in Philadelphia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Marina Mabrey of the Lunar Owls after making a shot during the 85-75 win over the Rose in the first half of the Unrivaled 2026 game.

– Unrivaled made history in its inaugural tour stop of the three-on-three women’s basketball league’s second season, drawing the highest attendance figure ever for a women’s basketball regular-season game.

The 21,490 fans in attendance on Jan 30 watched the Phantom top the Breeze 71-68 and the Lunar Owls beat the Rose 85-75 at the home of the National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers and the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers.

It was also the largest attended event in the history of the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“It was unbelievable,” league co-founder and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Napheesa Collier said.

“You could feel the love tonight. I’m so glad we came here. I just can’t explain it more than I was just so filled up with joy. It was amazing.”

Philadelphia will be getting a WNBA expansion franchise in 2030 but has not been home to professional women’s basketball since the American Basketball League’s Philadelphia Rage in 1998. A community event and clinic on Jan 29 kicked off two days of festivities.

Several of Unrivaled’s investors, including Wanda Sykes, Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma, have ties to Philadelphia, and the game drew the likes of former Eagles standout Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, comedian Leslie Jones, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, and Sixers guard Kyle Lowry.

Marina Mabrey, who posted a league-record 47 points for the Lunar Owls, said it was “awesome” to see the fan support in Philadelphia.

“I don’t know what I expected, but I didn’t realise there was going to be so much hype around it and so much support,” the guard said.

“I think going to other cities would be great, so long as it’s feasible for everybody putting in all the work to get us here.”

It was the first time Unrivaled – with an eight-week season that runs from early January through early March – has played outside its home base of Sephora Arena in Medley, Florida.

The league intends to keep its home base in Florida but expand its tour schedule to more cities starting in 2027, according to Collier.

“We want to go to numerous cities, making sure that we’re serving the fans, but also not certainly changing the entire DNA of who we are,” Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell said.

“Players don’t want to be travelling every single game, but you like going to a different atmosphere and feeling the energy of a city and getting out there.

“To have a packed house tonight, (for) every player, it’s what you want to do.

“You want to play in front of a sold-out crowd.” REUTERS