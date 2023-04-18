Tyrese Maxey stars as Philadelphia 76ers take 2-0 lead over Brooklyn Nets

PHILADELPHIA – The Brooklyn Nets had a plan on Monday to stop Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star centre, but they overlooked the fact that there were others in the opposition who could make a difference too.

Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points as the Sixers defeated the Nets 96-84 at home to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-off series.

Philadelphia had won 121-101 in Game 1, also at the Wells Fargo Centre.

With Brooklyn double-teaming Embiid throughout on Monday, it was left to Maxey to do the damage for Philadelphia with a shooting clinic that leaves Doc Rivers’ team two wins away from a series victory.

His 33-point haul from 13-of-23 shooting included six from three-point range as the Nets finally succumbed after making a bright start that saw them lead by 10 points in the second quarter.

The visitors were left ruing their inability to make the most of their first-half dominance against a sluggish-looking Sixers, who nevertheless restricted the Nets to just a five-point advantage as the teams went in for half-time.

Philadelphia’s adjustments paid dividends in the third and fourth quarters, with the Sixers outscoring Brooklyn 24-14 in the third before wrapping up victory in the fourth.

“They did a few different things defensively tonight, but we were prepared,” said Maxey, paying tribute to Embiid’s decisive contribution despite being closely marked throughout by Brooklyn.

“At half-time we figured out what we were going to do. But hats off to Joel – to be so dominant when you’re trapped every single play, and you still make the right basketball play – that’s big-time.”

Embiid finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds while laying on seven assists as Maxey and Tobias Harris (20 points) shouldered the offensive responsibilities.

“He trusts in me, and he trusts in Tobias to make the big shots tonight and that’s what we did,” Maxey added of Embiid’s selfless performance.

Philadelphia coach Rivers, meanwhile, admitted that his team had been lucky to face only a five-point deficit heading into half-time.

“I thought we wasted the whole first half,” he said.

“We were fortunate. At half-time they could have been up more, with the way we played. We’re a better team than the way we played in the first half.

“But this is what the play-offs are all about – it’s gonna test your trust. This was an early test for us, and we came through it.”