Trae Young lifts Atlanta Hawks over Boston Celtics

ATLANTA – Trae Young was thinking about how to make the Atlanta Hawks better all night on Friday, as he knew that his teammates depend largely on him.

The point guard scored 32 points and Dejounte Murray added 25 as the hot-shooting Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 130-122 at home for their first win in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The Celtics’ two convincing victories before Friday had the Hawks on the ropes and they returned for two games in Atlanta knowing no NBA team have come back from 3-0 down to win a best-of-seven play-off series.

Young knew that as well and he shook off two sub-par performances with a stellar display.

“I just needed to make the right plays,” he said.

“Our whole team was making plays all night and it was up to me to go make the right one. It’s not only to score, sometimes its to get everybody involved.

“So I’m just trying to make the right play and tonight I did.”

Young connected on 12 of 22 shots from the field, pulled down six rebounds and handed out nine assists.

He also produced a pair of blocks as the Hawks out-hustled the second-seeded Celtics – runners-up to champions the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Boston, as Marcus Smart added 24 and Jalen Brown had 15 for the Celtics, who drained 21 three-pointers but were out-rebounded 48-29.

The Hawks had 23 second-chance points to Boston’s nine and out-scored them 54-40 in the paint.

They shot 67.4 per cent from the field in the first half and shot 56 per cent for the game overall, Boston (48.9 per cent) managing only for short stretches in the second half to turn up the defensive volume.

Atlanta will try to level the series when they host Game 4 on Sunday.