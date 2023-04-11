Trae Young leads Hawks into Miami for play-in clash

LOS ANGELES – Atlanta star Trae Young has some unfinished business when his Hawks team visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning, Singapore time) for an National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-in game.

The winner of that game will earn the seventh seed in the play-offs, matching up against the Boston Celtics.

The loser will get a chance to earn the No. 8 seed and a date with the Milwaukee Bucks. To get there, they would have to beat the winner between the other Eastern Conference play-in game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

Last season, the Heat eliminated Young and the Hawks from the first round of the play-offs in five games (4-1).

Young, who finished 10th in the league in scoring this season (26.2 points), has struggled – relative to his overall numbers – throughout his career against the Heat.

In 17 career games versus Miami, he is averaging 21.4 points on 40.2 per cent shooting, including 32.8 per cent on three-pointers. In four games this season, he averaged 19.8 points on 35.6 per cent shooting, including 20.8 per cent from deep.

For his career against all teams, Young shoots 43.7 per cent from the floor and 35.1 per cent from behind the arc.

Given all of that, it is no wonder Miami are 3-1 against Atlanta this season. On March 4, for example, Miami held Young to eight points on two-for-13 shooting as the Heat prevailed 117-109.

The Hawks closed their regular season on Sunday with a 120-114 loss at the Celtics. It was a meaningless game in the sense that play-off seeding did not change with the result, and that fact was not lost on Hawks coach Quin Snyder.

“Our focus needs to go immediately to Miami,” Snyder said after the game. “We need to prepare.”

De’Andre Hunter was the only Hawks starter to play against Boston as Snyder rested his other regulars, including Young.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did something similar, resting leading scorer Jimmy Butler in Miami’s final two games.

In addition, Spoelstra rested starters Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love and Tyler Herro in Miami’s loss at the Washington Wizards on Friday. Reserve point guard Kyle Lowry was also rested against Washington.