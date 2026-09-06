Towering China get basketball World Cup campaign back on track

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US’ forward No. 15 Angel Reese (centre-right) in action against China's centre No. 15 Han Xu during the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup match at the Max-Schmeling-Halle venue in Berlin, Germany.

China used their considerable height to battle past the Czech Republic 74-70 in an overtime thriller at the FIBA Women’s World Cup on Sept 6, with the New York Liberty’s nearly seven-foot-tall centre Han Xu’s double-double making the difference.

Han powered China to the comeback win with 22 points and 14 rebounds to get their campaign back on track, after a demoralising 94-61 opening defeat by the United States.

“I feel so proud of my teammates and coach,” said Han, after her team recovered from a five-point deficit with less than 30 seconds left on the clock to force the overtime. “Even the last quarter we lost six points but we never gave up.”

China’s considerable height has astonished teams in Berlin and fans around the world, with the 19-year-old 2.2-metre centre Zhang Ziyu providing one of the tournament’s early viral moments in her first call-up to the senior national team.

“I feel like if me and her both go to the court together, I always want to give her good energy,” Han told reporters. “She’s the best post player, she can finish to the rim and she can protect the paint.”

Han will find herself across the court from her former Liberty teammate and close friend Lorela Cubaj when China play Italy in their final group-stage encounter on Sept 7.

Italy will play favourites the United States later on Sept 6 in a highly competitive Group D.

The tournament has provided plenty of thrills so far, with talent surging around the world, as Mali recorded their first win over a European team with an 82-73 Group A defeat of Spain, who had been widely expected to enjoy a deep run. REUTERS