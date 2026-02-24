Toronto Raptors try to sweep season series as OKC Thunder visit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum.

TORONTO – One team will emerge with a three-game NBA winning streak on Tuesday (Wednesday morning, Singapore time) when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Toronto Raptors.

The Thunder will also aim to avenge their 103-101 home loss to the Raptors on Jan 25.

After entering the All-Star break with losses, the Thunder and Raptors have each won twice since returning.

Both teams are coming off wins on Sunday. The Thunder prevailed 121-113 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Raptors dominated on the road with a 122-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Thunder’s win over the Cavaliers was impressive because they were without Alex Caruso (sprained left ankle), star man Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain), Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain) and Jalen Williams (strained right hamstring).

Isaiah Joe was a key player as he not only led the Thunder with 22 points, but also recorded all five of his steals in the first quarter, when the Thunder raced to a 40-25 lead to set the momentum.

Chet Holmgren was also vital in the absence of their injured men. He had 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots and the duo could again play a significant part in their next game against the Raptors.

“(Holmgren) was unreal,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “He was really high level on both ends, and he continues to rebound exceptionally well. That’s always been a weakness of our teams when he’s been out there at the five, and that has quietly improved this season.”

In the Raptors camp, Immanuel Quickley will hope to keep up his form after scoring 18 of his 32 points in the second quarter against the Bucks.

“I feel I’m hot as soon as the game starts – that’s the mindset,” he said as he looked forward to the next game. “Come in, be aggressive... the mindset to be aggressive is where it starts.”

Crucially, Quickley had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the victory over the Thunder last month.

Meanwhile in the highlight of NBA action on Monday, Victor Wembanyama led a defensive masterclass as the San Antonio Spurs out-muscled the Detroit Pistons 114-103 in an intense and aggressive clash between the NBA’s two most in-form teams.

Sitting second in the Western Conference, the Spurs were pushed hard for their ninth-straight victory by the East-topping Pistons, who had entered the home court matchup on a five-win streak of their own.

Defences dominated the first meeting between the two sides this season, with Wembanyama making six blocks and 17 rebounds to fuel transitions as the Spurs pulled clear in the latter stages.

He finished with 21 points, while Devin Vassell led the team with 28 points including seven three-pointers. REUTERS, AFP