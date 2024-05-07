Timberwolves maul Nuggets, Jalen Brunson fires Knicks over Pacers

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets admitted that they got “beat up” on May 6, as the defence of their National Basketball Association (NBA) title looks to be in danger after losing at home yet again to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves produced a dominant defensive display to seize a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final, play-off series with a 106-80 victory.

The third-seeded Minnesota harassed Denver relentlessly and it proved to be effective as the series now heads back to Minneapolis for Game 3 on May 10.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said: “We just got beat up in our building and we got embarrassed in front of our fans.

“The good thing is we’re not playing until Friday, so we have a chance to get away and think about what we want to do moving forward. I’m not worried about anything other than trying to win Game 3.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 27 points apiece but the star of the show was Minnesota’s suffocating defensive effort, which knocked Denver out of their stride almost from the tip-off.

The Timberwolves finished with 11 steals and 12 blocks, in contrast to Denver who had just six steals and five blocks.

Remarkably, Minnesota’s dominance was achieved without Rudy Gobert, the Frenchman who is one of the defensive pillars of the Timberwolves line-up.

Gobert skipped the game in order to be with his partner after the birth of the couple’s son earlier in the day.

“When you don’t got the Defensive Player of the Year, you got to step your game up,” Towns said.

“We all understood the challenge coming in against the defending champions, a really good team, with some of the best players the game’s ever seen.

“We just wanted to come here and find a way to win the game.”

The normally unflappable Nuggets may also be without star point guard Jamal Murray for Game 3.