Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is escorted off the floor, after being ejected in the first quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec 19.

SAINT PAUL - Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was fined US$35,000 (S$45,000) for his actions during their Dec 19 112-107 victory over ‍the ​Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA ‍announced Dec 21.

Finch, 56, appeared to be enraged by physical ​play ​early in the game when fouls were not called against Thunder players.

He was given ‍a pair of technical fouls and was ejected before ​the midway point ⁠of the opening quarter.

The fine, which was announced by league executive vice-president James Jones, was levied for inappropriate ​language toward game officials and failing to leave the court in ‌a timely manner.

The ​Timberwolves’ victory over the defending NBA champion Thunder came as Anthony Edwards returned from a three-game absence because of a right foot issue.

Minnesota has now won eight of its past 10 ‍games since Nov 29.

Finch, who is in ​his sixth season as Timberwolves head coach, is ​227-170 with the team and has ‌guided it into the Western Conference finals in each of the past ‌two seasons. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA