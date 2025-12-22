Straitstimes.com header logo

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch fined $45,000 by NBA

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is escorted off the floor, after being ejected in the first quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec 19.

  • Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was fined US$35,000 for inappropriate language and slow departure after being ejected against the Thunder.
  • Finch received two technical fouls early in the game due to his anger over uncalled fouls on Thunder players.
  • Despite Finch's ejection, the Timberwolves won the game, marking their eighth victory in ten games since late November.

SAINT PAUL - Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was fined US$35,000 (S$45,000) for his actions during their Dec 19 112-107 victory over ‍the ​Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA ‍announced Dec 21.

Finch, 56, appeared to be enraged by physical ​play ​early in the game when fouls were not called against Thunder players.

He was given ‍a pair of technical fouls and was ejected before ​the midway point ⁠of the opening quarter.

The fine, which was announced by league executive vice-president James Jones, was levied for inappropriate ​language toward game officials and failing to leave the court in ‌a timely manner.

The ​Timberwolves’ victory over the defending NBA champion Thunder came as Anthony Edwards returned from a three-game absence because of a right foot issue.

Minnesota has now won eight of its past 10 ‍games since Nov 29.

Finch, who is in ​his sixth season as Timberwolves head coach, is ​227-170 with the team and has ‌guided it into the Western Conference finals in each of the past ‌two seasons. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

