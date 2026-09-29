‘This is home’: Steph Curry raring to go at Warriors

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Stephen Curry’s contract is settled and his knee feels healthy as the Golden State Warriors prepare to decamp for Hawaii to kick off training camp.

Curry signed a two-year contract extension on Sept 25 worth US$116 million (S$148.3 million), including a player option for the 2028-29 campaign. The four-time NBA champion has spent his entire career with the Warriors.

“This is home,” Curry said on Sept 28 at the team’s pre-season media day. “This is what we’ve built. This is a community that I’ve played in front of my entire career. Being able to finish the story the right way is a big part of what I can control.”

The Warriors’ front office presented Curry with multiple options, including the maximum contract for which he was eligible: a US$136.7 million extension over two years. Curry left roughly US$20.7 million on the table over the two-year extension.

“Without knowing the answers to the test, it was my best way to study for it, if that makes sense,” Curry said.

“It’s about for us to have a chance this season... We’re all smart people in this room. So you can kind of read the tea leaves on why it’s designed the way that it is.”

Curry added that he is not interested in “fast-forwarding” to the trade deadline or next off season, instead focusing on preparing for his 18th NBA campaign.

“If it’s the alternative (and we aren’t competitive), then you make decisions based off of that, too,” Curry said.

“I think for me (the contract decision) is how I’ve approached every opportunity in my career. You can’t fast-forward your mind, or else you’re not going to be to do your job as a player to try to win.”

The 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection was limited to 43 games last season, including a 27-game absence because of a right knee injury that he insisted is no longer a concern.

“Knee is feeling great, ready to go,” Curry said. “No issues at all. There is a management element of it for sure where you just have to be mindful of everything that you’re doing in practice, games, preparation.

“We haven’t talked about the game schedule yet or anything like that where I’m kind of getting too far ahead of myself. But for training camp and the pre-season schedule and getting myself into shape and ready to go, there’s no limitations at all.”

It wasn’t all rosy news for the Warriors, as general manager Mike Dunleavy announced that Kristaps Porzingis will be out “indefinitely” due to an unspecified health issue, which he was informed about only on Sept 27.

He said: “So he’ll miss the start of camp here. Don’t have a timeline for him or anything further than that. So we’re a little banged up to start, but we’ve got plenty of depth. We’ll get through it.”

Dunleavy added that it was too soon to tell whether Porzingis would miss any game action.

“He’s just not available this week,” the general manager said.

Golden State acquired Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks at the 2026 trade deadline and signed him to a two-year, US$40 million extension over the summer.

But the one-time All-Star’s weakness has been his availability; he has played more than 57 games just once in the past nine seasons, and he was limited to 32 games in 2025-26.

Porzingis has battled a nervous system condition called POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) for multiple years, but Dunleavy did not disclose whether that is what is currently sidelining him.

“This came as a surprise,” coach Steve Kerr said. “But we’ll deal with it and move forward.” REUTERS