Indiana Pacers’ rare winning spree to be tested by Houston Rockets in NBA

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Forward Pascal Siakam leads the Indiana Pacers in scoring with an average of 23.8 points per game in the NBA this season.

– The Indiana Pacers continue a four-game homestand on Feb 2 (Feb 3, Singapore time) looking to extend a rare National Basketball Association (NBA) winning streak to three games with the Houston Rockets visiting Indianapolis.

Indiana opened their current home stretch on Jan 28 with a 113-110 win over the Chicago Bulls, then followed it up on Jan 31 by beating the Atlanta Hawks 129-124.

Coupled with a 117-114 road upset of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan 23 in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals, the Pacers head into the Feb 2 contest having won three of four games. They are also 7-5 over their last 12, the best stretch in a trying campaign for the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

“Remaining poised and keeping aggression,” said Indiana coach Rick Carlisle of his team’s recent reversal in fortunes after winning just six of the first 37. “The game is a fast game and you’ve got to keep force, speed, tempo offensively. And then defensively, it’s a challenge because the other team is trying to do the same thing.”

Indiana also have enjoyed more stability in their line-up since the beginning of 2026. While the Pacers have known since June they would not have the services of All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton this season, they have been without Obi Toppin since Oct 26.

They also have played 22 games without guard Bennedict Mathurin, 21 without Aaron Nesmith and 10 without Andrew Nembhard. When Mathurin returned to the floor on Jan 26, it marked the first time since Jan 2 that all three were in the line-up.

The trio represent Indiana’s top scorers after Pascal Siakam, whose average of 23.8 points and 6.9 rebounds from 47 contests have been their most consistent production.

Siakam finished with 25 points in the Jan 31 win over Atlanta. Nembhard went for 26 points and 10 assists, Nesmith provided 23 points and Mathurin added 14.

Houston, meanwhile, arrive having won two in a row and four of five following a 111-107 win over Dallas on Jan 31. The Rockets weathered a 34-point, 12-rebound performance from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg and uncharacteristic six-of-17 and six-of-20 shooting from Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun respectively.

Amen Thompson led Houston with 21 points, picking up the slack as Durant and Sengun scored 13 and 14 points – 13.2 and seven fewer than their respective season averages .

“We’re not relying on one or two guys,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “Your main guys have some off nights and others pick up the slack there. So (we) encourage everyone to be confident and aggressive and understanding they’re going to get some open shots with (Durant and Sengun commanding attention).”

While Durant and Sengun are setting the scoring pace, Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr, Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason are contributing between 12.1 and 18.2 points per game.

The Rockets have paired this offensive balance with one of the NBA’s stingiest defences. They enter the clash holding opponents to 109.9 points per game – fourth-fewest in the league.

Houston limit foes to 34.5 per cent shooting from three-point distance – fourth-lowest in the NBA – and an overall field goal percentage of 46.0 per cent to rank joint-fifth. In each of their last four wins, the Rockets held opponents to 107 points or fewer.

In on-court action on Feb 1, the New York Knicks spoiled what might have been LeBron James’ last game at Madison Square Garden, stretching their win streak to six games with a 112-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

O.G. Anunoby scored 25 points and reserve Landry Shamet added 23 to lead the Knicks.

Lakers star James remains uncommitted beyond this season, his NBA-record 23rd. But the 41-year-old says playing at the Garden has meant “everything” to him.

James was also named to a record-extending 22nd NBA All-Star Game as a reserve from the Western Conference on Feb 1. REUTERS