Tensions rise between Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of Game 3

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Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter during Game 2.

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MINNEAPOLIS – The war of words is picking up between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

The battle on the court should be even better.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets will resume their high-stakes rivalry when the teams tip off in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference first-round play-off matchup in Minneapolis on Thursday (Friday morning, Singapore time). The best-of-seven series is even after Denver won the series opener and Minnesota bounced back to take Game 2.

Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels added some spice to the series with his comments after Game 2. He said the Nuggets could not stop Minnesota from scoring at will.

“They’re all bad defenders,” he said. “They don’t got people who can defend the rim. Even if (Nikola Jokic) is there, we’re more athletic than them.”

Nuggets coach David Adelman fired back when asked about the remarks.

“I can’t wait for his podcast,” Adelman said in a sarcastic tone. “He’s a really good player. Everyone has a sounding board these days. It’ll help his social media.”

Nuggets guard Cam Johnson did not seem surprised by McDaniels’ comments. He said it was part of a pattern by the Timberwolves that went back many months.

“They’ve just been saying a lot,” Johnson said. “All season, all series. Let them talk. Let them get everything they want off their chest.”

The neck-and-neck series offered plenty of drama before the trash-talking went public.

Anthony Edwards will try to find his shooting rhythm in Game 3. He is shooting 38.6% from the field and 25% from 3-point range in the series, which is well off his regular-season averages.

Edwards is averaging a team-high 26 points per game in the playoffs despite his inconsistent shot. Julius Randle is next with 20 points per game in the series.

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray leads the way with 30 points per game in the series, while Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 14 rebounds and 9.5 assists in the series.

Johnson said he and his Nuggets teammates had full confidence heading into Game 3 despite losing the previous contest.

“It’s the playoffs,” he said. “Unless you really expected to win 16 in a row really easy, something’s going to happen. It’s the playoffs. You have to bounce back. You know what I’m saying? It’s like a non-negotiable. It’s part of the process.”

Meanwhile in play-off action on Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and nine assists, leading Oklahoma City to a 120-107 home win over the Phoenix Suns and giving the Thunder a 2-0 lead.

Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and had 11 assists and Tobias Harris added 16 points and 11 rebounds, as the Detroit Pistons bounced back to even their series with a 98-83 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic. REUTERS