The Last Dance, the acclaimed docu-series based on National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Michael Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls, may be based on events that happened over two decades ago, but it still provides timeless inspiration for Singapore's athletes.

Released in April, the 10-episode show focuses on the No. 23's final term as he led the Bulls to their sixth championship trophy. With an average of 5.6 million viewers per episode, it is ESPN's most-watched documentary.