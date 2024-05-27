Team effort pushes Dallas Mavericks to 3-0 lead over Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA’s West Finals

DALLAS – Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch calls them three-minute games. In this case, he was off by 38 seconds.

P.J. Washington broke a late tie with a three-pointer, Daniel Gafford made big plays at both ends of the court down the stretch and the Dallas Mavericks outduelled the visiting Timberwolves for a 116-107 victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on May 26 to go up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The Mavericks can advance to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals for the first time since winning the 2011 title when the clubs meet again on May 28 in Dallas. The Mavericks pulled away thanks to a 12-3 run in the final three minutes and 38 seconds.

Star guard Kyrie Irving told ESPN: “Down the stretch, that’s where we make our money, man. I think we have that poise now, and we’re showcasing just our skill sets out there that a lot of teams have to guard, the depth that we have.

“A lot of teams have to guard each one of us, and you got to pick your poison.”

According to ESPN, Dallas are the first team since 1997-98 to take a 3-0 series lead despite being behind in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter in each game. The Mavs have outscored the Timberwolves by a 24-11 margin in the final three minutes of the three games.

Irving bagged 14 fourth-quarter points on May 26 and the 32-year-old has netted 31 fourth-quarter points this series, the most of any player in the conference finals in 2024. Fellow guard Luka Doncic is second in fourth-quarter points during the conference finals with 27.

“Unbelievable. That’s why some people call him Mr Fourth Quarter, right?” said Doncic, who was a doubt with a sprained right knee until the pre-game warmup.

“Just amazing. He’s born for these situations. He’s born for the clutch situations, so we just get the ball to him.”

The Mavericks shot 55.9 per cent (38 of 68) from the floor and 50 per cent (14 of 28) from three-point range. Dallas took 14 more free-throw attempts and shot 83.9 per cent from the stripe.

“We need one more. Nothing’s done yet,” said Doncic, who shared game-high scoring honours with Irving with 33 points. “They have an amazing team. If we get one more, then we get a rest.”

Anthony Edwards finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and a game-high nine assists for the Timberwolves, who shot 50.6 per cent (43 of 85) from the floor but hit only nine of 30 attempts from beyond the arc.

“I thought it was our offence that broke down more than anything,” Finch said. “We have to try to score alongside of them. The whole series, we’ve struggled to close games.

“These three-minute games that we’re playing, we’re losing. There was some sloppy execution there, too. We’ve got to be better.”

After trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half, the Timberwolves drew even at 77-77 on Edwards’ basket with 4min 51sec remaining in the third quarter, the first of 10 ties in the next 13 minutes.

Washington broke the last deadlock with his trey with 3min 38sec left to give the Mavericks a 107-104 lead. Doncic made it 109-105 on a short jumper with 2min 16sec remaining, and Irving connected from the right corner for a six-point advantage.

“They tried to double me the whole game. They tried to double Ky(rie). That just makes us better,” Doncic said. “Everybody touches the ball. Everybody makes plays. That’s what helps us win. We come down to the stretch and we execute.”

Getting additional playing time after backup centre Dereck Lively II had to leave the game in the third quarter with a strained neck, Gafford blocked Mike Conley’s lay-up attempt with 56.7 seconds left, then dunked a lob pass from Doncic, despite being fouled.

Gafford’s free throw increased the lead to 114-105 with 34.8 seconds left, effectively closing the door on the third-seeded Timberwolves.

Doncic finished with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Washington chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Derrick Jones Jr added 11 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, but connected on just five of 18 shots, missing all eight three-point attempts. Mike Conley had 16 points, Jaden McDaniels chipped in with 15, Naz Reid 14 and Kyle Anderson 10. AFP