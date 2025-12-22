Struggling Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors try to build on recent victories

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO – Each having stalled a recent slump with a nail-biting victory in their last NBA game, the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors seek a winning streak at the other’s expense when they meet in San Francisco on Monday (Tuesday morning, Singapore time).

Even with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner out of action, the Magic showed off their depth in a 128-127 overtime win at Utah on Saturday. Desmond Bane led six players in double figures with 32 points.

Meanwhile, the Warriors leaned heavily on the Stephen Curry-Jimmy Butler dynamic to pull out a 119-116 home win over the Phoenix Suns on the same day, with Curry going for 28 points and Butler 25.

Bane believes that Orlando have enough quantity in their roster to overcome even key absences.

“It doesn’t matter who is playing, who is in the rotation. We have a clear identity and a clear recipe for what it takes to win games,” he said. “We have to put it out there on the floor regardless of who is playing.”

The narrow triumph over the Jazz was just Orlando’s third in their last seven games.

The Magic, who are still fifth in the Eastern Conference, have not had a winning streak since a three-gamer bridging November and December.

The Warriors can relate. Their win over the Suns snapped a three-game skid.

Golden State have won consecutive games – a modest two-game run – just once since reeling off three straight victories in the middle of November.

The most pleasing aspect of their latest win was that it ended not only a losing streak but also a string of close setbacks. They were beaten by a total of 13 points in the three defeats, and entered the Phoenix game with a 5-10 record in “clutch” games – which are defined as contests with no more than a five-point difference in the score at some point of the final five minutes.

Butler believes that the Warriors, who have lost nine of 14, are not far from turning things around as they hope to move up from eighth in the Western Conference.

“Continue to play basketball the right way, I’m a firm believer in that,” Butler assured the media after beating the Suns. “We play hard, we play for one another, and we’re gonna be just fine. It’s not as bad as it looks – couple possessions here and there, couple turnovers here and there – but that’s just the game. That’s been our season thus far.”

Meanwhile in NBA action on Sunday, Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 47 points as the New York Knicks toppled the Miami Heat 132-125.

Star point guard Brunson also managed eight assists and three rebounds, in his highest-scoring performance ever at the Knicks’ Madison Square Garden home.

Elsewhere, De’Aaron Fox racked up 27 points and Luke Kornet scored 12 of his 20 points in fourth quarter to help the visiting San Antonio Spurs outlast the Washington Wizards 124-113.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 18 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 103-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Minneapolis. REUTERS