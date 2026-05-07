Struggling Cleveland Cavaliers might be without Sam Merrill for Game 2 against Detroit Pistons

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Sam Merrill of the Cleveland Cavaliers works against Daniss Jenkins of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter in Game 1.

DETROIT – The Cleveland Cavaliers may play Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night (Friday morning, Singapore time) without one of their most important floor spacers.

Reserve guard Sam Merrill underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday after sustaining a left hamstring injury during Cleveland’s 111-101 loss to the host Detroit Pistons in Game 1, leaving his status uncertain as the Cavaliers attempt to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole.

After years of postseason runs derailed by injuries, Cleveland largely had avoided health concerns this spring until Merrill exited Tuesday night’s opener after playing just six minutes, 41 seconds.

The veteran sharpshooter, who drilled 42.1% of his 3-point attempts during the regular season, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena while the team awaited the results of his scans.

“I don’t want to give you anything definite,” said Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson. “We need to make threes to win this series. They pack the paint and we’ve got to make threes. He’s a big part of that. Hoping he’s back.”

Merrill emerged as a key part of Cleveland’s rotation during a breakout season, averaging a career-high 12.8 points and 26.5 minutes while drilling three 3-pointers per game. His shooting is especially crucial now for a Cavaliers offense searching for answers after committing 20 turnovers in Game 1 that led to 31 Detroit points.

“You can’t replace what Sam brings,” Jaylon Tyson said. “He’s a key piece of this team. Our best shooter. He has a lot of attention on him just because of how he shoots the ball.

“He’s a competitor and tough guy. Can’t replace it. But somebody got to step up for him. That’s what’s gotta happen.”

Without Merrill available for most of the opener, Atkinson expanded the roles of Tyson, Keon Ellis and Max Strus. The trio combined to shoot 5 of 11 from the 3-point arc and score 22 points in 56 minutes.

“We’ll probably have to lean on those guys if Sam isn’t back right away,” Atkinson said.

The Cavaliers also need more offensive aggression from Donovan Mitchell, who has scored fewer than 25 points in six straight games and attempted just two free throws in Game 1.

Following Tuesday’s loss, Mitchell suggested he may need to begin ‘flopping’ more to generate calls.

J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit’s coach and Cleveland’s former coach, was asked about Mitchell’s comments following Wednesday’s shootaround.

“I mean, Donovan’s very intelligent,” Bickerstaff said. “And it’s all messaging. We understand that. Our messaging is that flopping is a violation.”

Detroit, meanwhile, enters Game 2 looking to continue the physical style that helped it control much of the opener. The Pistons recorded 12 steals, grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and repeatedly transformed Cleveland turnovers into transition opportunities.

“It’s always physicality,” Bickerstaff said in explaining Detroit’s defense. “As long as we’re allowed to put our hands on you, as long as we’re allowed to bump you and be aggressive with our physicality, that gives us an advantage to put people in small spaces. And then you got to play through contact in small spaces and be great in those situations.” REUTERS