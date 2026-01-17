Streaking OKC Thunder focused on themselves as they visit Miami Heat

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets guard JD Davison defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center.

MIAMI – After two straight defeats earlier in January, the Oklahoma City Thunder seem to be back on track.

The defending NBA champions and league leaders at 35-7 will next take their deep and talented roster to Miami to face the Heat on Saturday night (Sunday morning, Singapore time).

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was happy to see his team right the ship, especially in a 119-98 win on Tuesday over the San Antonio Spurs, who beat Oklahoma City three times in December. The Thunder made it five straight wins by trouncing the Houston Rockets 111-91 on the road on Thursday.

“When we play a certain way, with a sense of urgency, force, aggressiveness and attention to detail, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side,” said the guard, who ranks second in the NBA with a 31.6 scoring average.

“It’s never about the other team. We’ve gotten to where we are because we’re focused on ourselves.”

Besides Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder rely on Chet Holmgren (17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds per game) and Jalen Williams (17.2 points, 5.7 assists).

Isaiah Hartenstein, who joined the Thunder last season, has not played since Dec 28 due to a calf injury and will remain out on Saturday. The team’s regular starting center can score (11.2 ppg), rebound (team-high 10.4 per game) and pass (3.0 assists).

Also part of Oklahoma City’s ensemble cast are two defensive terrors – Cason Wallace (team-high 2.2 steals) and Alex Caruso (NBA first-team All-Defense in 2022-23 and 2023-24).

As for matching up against the Heat, the Thunder are expecting a battle.

“Every game feels like a rivalry because we’re defending champs, and teams are throwing their best punches at us,” Williams said.

The Heat took some blows on Thursday as they lost to the visiting Boston Celtics, 119-114. Miami reached the official halfway point of the season with a 21-20 record, a mark that does not sit well with the Heat.

“We’re a better team than our record,” said Norman Powell, who leads Miami with a 23.9 scoring average.

“We’re just not completing enough games where we’re playing a full 48 minutes collectively.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said that the play of first-round draft pick Kasparas Jakucionis was one of Miami’s “bright spots” in the loss to Boston.

In 27 minutes off the bench, Jakucionis scored 12 points and added a team-high eight assists and five rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 4.3 points in just 13.8 minutes per game.

“He’s been ready every time he’s been given an opportunity, and he gives us something different,” Spoelstra said. “He’s fearless, he makes plays and he keeps getting better.”

Miami’s top players, other than Powell, are shooting guard Tyler Herro (21.9 points); and power forward Bam Adebayo (17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds).

Meanwhile in NBA action on Friday, James Harden scored 31 points and came up big in overtime to help the Los Angeles Clippers erase a double-digit deficit on the way to a 121-117 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

With their 12th victory in 14 games the Clippers have climbed into 10th place in the Western Conference, thrusting themselves into the post-season picture after a disastrous start to the season.

Elsewhere, Jaylon Tyson scored a career-high 39 points and set up Evan Mobley for the winning bucket as the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a 117-115 win over the 76ers to sweep their two-game road series in Philadelphia. REUTERS