Streaking Milwaukee Bucks continue home domination in dispatching Orlando Magic

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks are feeling right at home after winning 15 successive National Basketball Association (NBA) games at Fiserv Forum.

On Dec 21, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Damian Lillard added 24 points, and the Bucks won 118-114 to send the visiting Orlando Magic to a fourth consecutive loss.

The victory closed out a perfect six-game homestand for Milwaukee, while their current tally of 15 is their longest single-season home winning run since 1991-92 when they won 18 in a row.

“We were able to enjoy our time at home,” Antetokounmpo said of how the team’s victories have helped their personal lives and in turn improved their performances as well.

“Obviously, winning makes you more happy. You’re able to enjoy your time more, practices, too, and the time you spend with your family.”

Milwaukee used a 21-8 third-quarter run to open a 15-point lead, then held the Magic at bay the rest of the game.

Orlando rallied to pull within two points in the fourth quarter, opening the final period on a 9-2 run during which Franz Wagner scored seven of his team-high 29 points.

The Bucks answered by holding the Magic without a point for the ensuing 2min 6sec, and to just two points for more than four minutes. Milwaukee pushed their advantage back to double-digits and Orlando could come no closer than within four points until the final horn.

Antetokounmpo scored seven of his game-high point total in the closing 3:12, five of which came on five-of-six shooting at the free-throw line.

He finished the contest shooting 15-for-19 from the charity stripe and 11-for-25 from the floor.

Lillard went 10-for-10 at the free-throw line to contribute to Milwaukee’s 31-of-35 foul-shooting night as a team and he knocked down four of eight on three-point attempts. He also dished out a game-high eight assists.

“I think we’re trending upwards,” he said.

“I think defensively we’re still having some miscommunications, maybe some mistakes, but I think we’re defending a lot better than we had been starting the season.

“I think offensively we’re finding ourselves, sort of establishing how we’re going to play and how it works for everybody. It’s still not perfect on either end, but we’re finding a way to win games.”