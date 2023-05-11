Stephen Curry, Warriors roll in Game 5, head back to Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO - Stephen Curry scored a game-high 27 points, Draymond Green chipped in with 20 in a rare offensive explosion and the Golden State Warriors stayed alive in the National Basketball Association’s Western Conference semi-finals with a 121-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in San Francisco.

Still up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, the seventh-seeded Lakers will get a second shot at advancing to the Western Finals when the series returns to Los Angeles on Friday.

“We know it’s one game at a time,” Warriors centre Kevon Looney said. “Come in with our focus on one possession at a time, one quarter at a time, one play at a time. If we play our style of play, we can win the series.”

The Lakers might have to seek the Game 6 clincher without star centre Anthony Davis, who was inadvertently belted on the side of the head by Looney while both were positioning for a rebound just before the midpoint of the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Davis left the court and reportedly rode a wheelchair into the Los Angeles locker room, where he was scheduled for further evaluation. Davis, who scored 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, did not return to the game.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said post-game” “He took a shot to the head. He seems to be doing really good already. That’s where he’s at and the status of it right now.”

Seeking a 20th straight playoff series win against Western competition, the Warriors broke from a 54-all tie with a 16-5 burst to take an 11-point advantage into half-time. Curry capped the flurry with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, giving the Warriors 11 treys in 21 first-half attempts.