Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors bounce back against Sacramento Kings

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors were not ready to give up on the defence of their National Basketball Association (NBA) championship title, and star man Stephen Curry was again the one who pulled the team together on Thursday night in San Francisco.

The point guard scored a game-high 36 points and the Warriors bounced back from two losses in their Western Conference first-round play-off series against the Sacramento Kings to win 114-97.

“I like the momentum that we created tonight, we just got to take advantage of it,” Curry said.

“Coming with the right energy to kind of prove that we can create some life for ourselves. Pretty bluntly if we lost this game it’s pretty much over.”

Playing without the suspended Draymond Green and the ill Gary Payton II, Golden State continued the series’ home-court dominance with a first win in three tries. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series will be played in San Francisco on Sunday.

“You bottle up all that noise and the potential distractions of Draymond being out, what the narrative is or whatever,” Curry added.

“You bottle it up and all it is a sense of pride of who we are capable of being, and coming in with the right energy.”

Curry might have been the game’s top scorer, but teammate Kevon Looney was the biggest difference-maker in a contest in which neither team shot well.

Golden State outshot the guests 40 per cent to 38.0 per cent overall and 32 per cent to 23.4 per cent on three-point attempts.

Looney’s game-high 20 rebounds were critical. Nine of which came on the offensive end, helping the Warriors retrieve 18 of their misses.

He also found time for post-season career high of nine assists after never having had more than five in a play-off game. The centre scored four points and was quick to credit Curry for his leadership.

“His focus level was insane tonight,” Looney said.

“He did everything for us, getting us in our spots, knowing when to push the pace and knowing when to slow us down, knowing when to get guys shots.

“They threw a lot of different defences at him and he was able to manipulate all of them and get us in our spots and get us good shots.”