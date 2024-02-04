Stephen Curry hits 60 but Warriors fall in Atlanta, Lakers beat Knicks

NEW YORK – An “incredible performance” by Stephen Curry saw him score 60 points in a losing cause on Feb 3, as Dejounte Murray rescued the Atlanta Hawks in overtime for a 141-134 National Basketball Association (NBA) triumph over the Golden State Warriors.

Four-time NBA champion Curry made 22 of 38 shots from the floor, 10 of 23 from three-point range, and added six rebounds and four assists for the injury-hit Warriors.

“Steph was incredible,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “What a performance. I just feel so bad for him and for our guys because they are battling... Steph was sublime.”

Curry was one shy of matching the NBA record for three-point attempts in a game and the 35-year-old guard joined the late Kobe Bryant as the only players over 35 to score 60 or more in an NBA game.

He was quoted by ESPN as saying: “It sucks to not have something to show for it. It’s frustrating, obviously, not coming away with the win knowing a couple plays here, a couple plays there could have been a different outcome. It just adds to our frustrating season.”

In another key game, LeBron James scored 24 points and Austin Reaves added 22 to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 113-105 victory at New York, snapping the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak.

The Lakers outscored New York 33-19 in the fourth quarter to spoil a 36-point performance by Jalen Brunson.

“We just turned up our defensive intensity,” James said of the late heroics. “We was really on point and on time with our doubles, with our hits, with our rotations.

“Jalen is playing at more than an All-Star level this year, so we know he’s the head of the snake. We just tried to wear him down in the fourth quarter, keep him on multiple bodies, keep changing up defences and I think that helped out a lot.”

But James refrained from committing to his team beyond the current season.

The four-time NBA champion has a player-option for the 2024-25 NBA season, which gives him the power to decide whether to stay with the Lakers for another year or become an unrestricted free agent.

James sparked speculation about his playing future when he posted an hourglass emoji on his social media account following his team’s blowout loss to Atlanta on Jan 30 and ahead of the NBA’s Feb 8 trade deadline.

In his first interview since the social media post, the 39-year-old was asked on Feb 3 ahead of the win over the Knicks if he has spent time thinking about the contract decision he will need to make in the close season.

“No,” said James, whose Lakers are ninth in the 15-team Western Conference with a 26-25 record.