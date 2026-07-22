Stephen Curry first active player showcased by Hall of Fame

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“Stephen Curry: Beyond The Arc” takes a look at the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP both on and off the court.

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will break with tradition June 14 when it opens an exhibition highlighting the career of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

No other player in league history has received such an honour while still active.

The exhibition is titled “Stephen Curry: Beyond The Arc” and takes a look at the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP both on and off the court.

Curry’s business team partnered with the Hall of Fame on the project.

“The exhibit is designed to explore his multifaceted legacy as a basketball icon, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and family man,” the Hall of Fame said in a news release.

This will be the first look at Curry’s legacy at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, but not the last. He is certain of being selected for enshrinement into the hall as soon as he is eligible, post-retirement.

“When I think about my journey, I think about the people who believed in me, the work that happened when nobody was watching and the moments that shaped me on and off the court,” said Curry, 38.

“To have that story told while I’m still playing is something I don’t take lightly. My hope is that fans walk through this experience and feel the joy, the purpose and the gratitude that basketball has given me, and maybe see a little bit of their own journey in it too.”

A closing date has not been set for the exhibition. REUTERS