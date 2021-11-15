Sixers lose 4th straight, Cavs edge out Celtics

INDIANAPOLIS • The Philadelphia 76ers cannot catch a break at the moment.

Already missing All-Star centre Joel Embiid for the fourth straight game as well as Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle, the visitors suffered another blow after a 118-113 National Basketball Association (NBA) road defeat by the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

After the team's fourth successive loss, Sixers assistant coach Dave Joerger announced he was leaving the team for an unspecified period of time to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments for a form of "head and neck" cancer.

Head coach Doc Rivers told ESPN: "Dave is not only one of the most talented and respected coaches in the NBA, but he's a great friend, colleague, husband and father.

"The same positivity, enthusiasm and grit that have made him a successful coach will also carry him through his fight against cancer."

Joerger, who revealed he had Stage 1 cancer, added he hoped to be back on the sidelines sooner rather than later but had to "step away from the team" for now.

Depleted Philadelphia got just 21 points from their reserves, and their lack of depth showed after the first quarter.

Justin Holiday scored a team-high 27 points off the bench and T.J. McConnell scored six of his eight points on three consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter as the hosts recorded their second consecutive win.

In Cleveland, Darius Garland scored 22 points and hit two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to give the Cavaliers a 91-89 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Boston Celtics.

Evan Mobley had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as the Cavs triumphed for the sixth time in seven games, overcoming a 19-point, second-half deficit.

Boston were bidding for their first three-game winning streak of the season and got 28 points from Dennis Schroder and 21 from Jayson Tatum, but the Celtics withered in the fourth quarter.

Despite leading 74-56 late in the third, Boston yielded a 21-2 run to the hosts.

REUTERS