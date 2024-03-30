Singapore Sports Hub partners Hypebeast for Festival of Basketball

As part of the Festival of Basketball, skaters, basketballers and the public community are invited to contribute to the Garden City Slam mural. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB
David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Updated
Mar 30, 2024, 06:07 PM
Published
Mar 30, 2024, 05:55 PM

As part of the ongoing Festival of Basketball, skaters, players and the public are invited to contribute to the Garden City Slam mural alongside local artist Alvin Tan at the Sports Hub Skate Park from 1-3pm on March 31. The Singapore Sports Hub has teamed up with youth culture company Hypebeast for the collaboration which celebrates basketball, skateboarding and the arts. It runs until mid-April. Coinciding with the ongoing Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup, the free festival will transform the area into a multi-purpose space with attractive murals and interactive installations.

More On This Topic
ST Sports’ Play of the Month – 3x3 basketball
Paris Olympics the dream for Australia women’s 3x3 basketball team after missing out on Tokyo Games

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top