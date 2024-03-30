Singapore Sports Hub partners Hypebeast for Festival of Basketball

As part of the ongoing Festival of Basketball, skaters, players and the public are invited to contribute to the Garden City Slam mural alongside local artist Alvin Tan at the Sports Hub Skate Park from 1-3pm on March 31. The Singapore Sports Hub has teamed up with youth culture company Hypebeast for the collaboration which celebrates basketball, skateboarding and the arts. It runs until mid-April. Coinciding with the ongoing Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup, the free festival will transform the area into a multi-purpose space with attractive murals and interactive installations.