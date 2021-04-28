Simmons back as Sixers end losing run

PHILADELPHIA • Joel Embiid scored 21 points and Ben Simmons returned from a four-game absence to add 12 as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-90 on Monday.

Tobias Harris contributed 11, Furkan Korkmaz and Paul Reed added 10 each for the hosts (40-21), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

This is the fastest the Sixers, second in the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference, have reached 40 wins since 2001 when they advanced to the NBA Finals and they remain hot on the heels of the Brooklyn Nets (41-20).

The Thunder (20-41), who were paced by 22 points from Ty Jerome, tied a franchise mark set in 2008 with their 14th consecutive loss. Their record as the third-worst team in the West can also be put down to their inability to keep hold of the ball.

Turnovers have been a hallmark of their season and it was the same here with a season-high 29.

The Sixers had a 60-45 lead at the end of the second quarter and after leading 93-66 by the time the third ended, decided to open the fourth with all their reserves.

Brooklyn sneaked above Philadelphia while Simmons was missing with a viral infection but the Sixers are aiming to close the gap now that he is fit again.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said: "We miss him a ton. If anyone ever asks you again how important Ben is on offence, show him the last four games."

Philadelphia had a season-high 22 steals, of which Simmons contributed three, while making two blocks. The guard intends to help the team leapfrog the Nets.

"I see a lot of things that most guys don't see on the floor," he said. "We do want that No. 1 seed. It's going to be on us to take of business down the stretch."

