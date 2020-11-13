Short NBA season for Tokyo 2020

BERLIN • Team owners and the National Basketball Association (NBA) players' association have agreed on a shortened season to allow players to compete in next year's Tokyo Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

"The owners of NBA teams have agreed with the players' association on an early and shortened NBA season starting on Dec 22," Bach told a news conference.

"This will allow the best basketball players to play at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"This is what the players want. This is what the movement wants and many National Olympic Committees want very much."

Last month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver indicated that the league was expecting players to not participate at the Games.

Then, the season was set to start in January with a full 82-game schedule and would not be completed by the time the postponed Games begin in late July.

Separately, NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers announced they will start the new season next month without fans at their Staples Centre home, and assess the situation as the season progresses.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who also play at Staples Centre, are expected to take the same stance.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE