Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Oklahoma City Thunder roll past Boston Celtics

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder are cooking up a storm this National Basketball Association (NBA) season as they chase down Western Conference leaders Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Jan 2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 36 points as the team snapped Boston’s six-game winning streak with a 127-123 home victory for their fifth straight win.

The Thunder have won eight of their last nine games and during this impressive run, they have defeated champions Denver Nuggets twice, ended the Los Angeles’ Clippers’ nine-game winning streak, beaten the Timberwolves and now edged the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics.

“Those guys have been to multiple conference Finals, won plenty of basketball games and they have the best record in the league,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Boston.

“We knew it was going to take a whole game if we wanted to beat them. No matter how big the lead, we knew they weren’t going to lie down.”

A heavyweight clash between two of the league’s top teams lived up to its billing as Oklahoma City’s youthful line-up went toe-to-toe with the Celtics.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s points haul came from 14-of-22 shooting, with the talented point guard adding eight rebounds and six assists on a night when five Thunder players finished in double figures at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Centre.

Australia’s Josh Giddey added 23 points while Jalen Williams scored 16 and Chet Holmgren 14. Isaiah Joe chipped in with 10 off the bench as the Thunder improved to 23-9, behind the Timberwolves (24-8).

Oklahoma City appeared to be cruising towards victory, opening up an 18-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Boston, however, rallied bravely to cut the Thunder’s lead to just two points to set up a nervy finish.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey steadied the ship for the home team down the stretch, bagging clutch free throws in the dying seconds to give their team the win.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was satisfied with the victory but admitted his team had been “sloppy” after allowing Boston back in the game in the closing stages of the fourth quarter.

“I thought we were pretty resilient tonight. But they kept coming, they’re a talented team,” he said.

“I thought we got a little sloppy at both ends of the court trying to slam the door on the game, but then we made big plays down the stretch and executed with poise.”