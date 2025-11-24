Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 37 as NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder avenge lone loss

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shouting and celebrating after a basket during the 122-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Paycom Center on Nov 23, 2025.

– Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder avenged their only loss of the season by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 122-95 on Nov 23.

The hosts Thunder improved to an NBA-best 17-1 and stretched their winning streak to nine games by defeating the Trail Blazers, who kept them from a perfect start with a 121-119 upset in Portland on Nov 5.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 13 of 18 shots from the floor, two of three from three-point range and all nine of his free throws while adding seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.

“He’s a killer and we know that,” teammate Ajay Mitchell said of Gilgeous-Alexander. “Seeing him in that zone is always a pleasure to watch.”

Oklahoma City became only the fifth NBA team in the past 30 years to begin a campaign 17-1, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers from last season, Golden State Warriors in 2015, Dallas Mavericks in 2002 and Chicago Bulls in 1996.

Mitchell had 20 points off the bench on eight-of-eight shooting, two of two from three-point range.

“Glad we got the win. Glad I got a good game. Happy about it,” Mitchell said. “(The key was) just being prepared and being ready for 48 minutes.

“We started off well and we just kept going. That’s what we’ve got to keep doing every single game.”

Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 15 rebounds for the Thunder, who improved to 8-0 at home.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by 33 points and 11 rebounds from Luka Doncic, stretched their winning streak to four games with a 108-106 victory at the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James, in his first road game of the season after being sidelined by sciatica, scored 17 points in 34 minutes on eight-of-18 shooting but missed all four three-point attempts. He also had eight assists and six rebounds.

Austin Reaves added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 12-4.

Keyonte George, who led Utah with 27 points, missed a three-pointer in the final seconds to seal the Lakers’ triumph.

The win came at a cost for the Lakers, who lost summer arrival Deandre Ayton midway through the second quarter because of a right knee contusion.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick said: “He had gotten hit on his leg in the first half and was kind of limping through it. And then couldn’t go in the second half... We obviously missed him.”

In Phoenix, Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Devin Booker added 24 to lead the Suns over the visiting San Antonio Spurs 111-102.

The Spurs, playing without injured French star Victor Wembanyama, fell to 11-5 with a three-game winning streak snapped.

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell unleashed a 37-point performance with eight rebounds and six assists to spark the Cavaliers over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 120-105.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown scored 35 points to lead the Boston Celtics over the visiting Orlando Magic 138-129. Anfernee Simons added 23 off the bench for Boston, while Orlando reserve Jett Howard had 30 points.

In other news, Kevin Durant will miss the Houston Rockets’ next two games while tending to a family matter, ESPN and The Athletic reported. He will not play in road games against two of his former teams, Phoenix on Nov 24 (Nov 25, Singapore time) and Golden State on Nov 26.

Denver’s Aaron Gordon will be sidelined by a hamstring strain for four to six weeks, the Nuggets announced on Nov 23. AFP