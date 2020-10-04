Shades of 2002 and the Kobe-Shaq axis

ORLANDO • LeBron James and Anthony Davis delivered a fearsome one-two punch for Los Angeles on Friday, sparking more memories of Lakers legends Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant.

The pair combined for 65 points in the Lakers' 124-114 victory over the Miami Heat, putting Los Angeles halfway to victory in the best-of-seven National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

They are the first Lakers duo to score 60 points in a Finals game since O'Neal and Bryant achieved the feat in 2002 - when they claimed a third straight title.

O'Neal later left - his relationship with his teammate famously soured - as Bryant won two more titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

James, playing in his 10th title series and having won championships with Miami and Cleveland on his resume, recalled watching the Shaq-Kobe pairing when he was a high school star.

"Obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with, as well," said James, who had 33 points.

"They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor. So to be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and AD - is just very humbling."

Any memory of Bryant has a special resonance for the Lakers this year. The club icon died in a January helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.

The Lakers wore their Bryant-inspired Black Mamba kit on Friday and remained unbeaten in four playoff games when wearing it.

James said his and Davis' roles in the team cannot be precisely compared to those of Bryant and O'Neal. "But all four of us, we have a winning mentality," he added.

Davis agreed any likeness was more to do with attitude than style of play.

"They both had a competitive spirit with themselves to will their teams to win," said Davis, who is in the championship series for the first time in his career.

"Me and Bron are the same way. We're two guys who want to win no matter the circumstance. We both want to make sure that we do whatever it takes to help our team win."

Despite the 2-0 lead, James and Davis believe their team can perform at a higher level.

"We know we can be a lot better," James said. "Myself and (Davis) were not satisfied with just a win. We want to be great.

"We were not happy with our performance defensively tonight. We know we'll be better in Game 3."

Game 3 is today.

James also had nine rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who led for the majority of the contest.

Davis converted 15 of 20 shots, and grabbed 14 rebounds. Rajon Rondo added 16 points and 10 assists while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 11 points apiece.

Jimmy Butler had 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds while Kelly Olynyk collected 24 points and nine rebounds for the Heat, who played without centre Bam Adebayo (shoulder strain) and guard Goran Dragic (plantar fascia tear in left foot).

Miami failed to get closer than nine points in the fourth quarter, despite several chances to do so.

Butler vowed the Heat are not fazed by the Lakers despite a second-straight double-digit defeat.

"We're never giving up," he said. "We're going to fight and we're going to ride with this thing till the wheels fall off.

"It's not over. We're just down 0-2. We've got to do something special. We're capable of it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS