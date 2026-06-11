Several arrested outside NBA Finals in New York

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

NYPD officers arrest a person as New York Knicks fans gather outside Madison Square Garden during Game 4 of the NBA Finals in New York on June 10.

NEW YORK – Police arrested several unruly fans near Madison Square Garden in New York on the night of June 10 , where basketball fans gathered for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Knicks, an AFP photographer observed.

Law enforcement also used stun grenades in an attempt to disperse crowds gathered for the game, in which the Knicks mounted an epic comeback to beat the Spurs, giving the New York team a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

At least four people were taken into custody on the night of June 10 .

The events took place in midtown Manhattan, a few blocks from the famous sports arena hosting the Finals, which was sealed off for the game by a large police presence.

Fearing unrest, earlier in the day authorities had banned planned public screenings of the game near the arena.

On June 8 , during game 3 of the Finals, police arrested 21 people, eight of whom were charged, and the others were fined. Four officers were injured, law enforcement reported.

Spurs supporters were targeted during that game, which was called “unacceptable” by the French star of the Texas team Victor Wembanyama. AFP