Sesi Franca score at the death to win Fiba Intercontinental Cup

SINGAPORE – When the clock ran down to zero at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday, Basketball Champions League (BCL) winners Telekom Baskets Bonn thought they had clinched the Fiba Intercontinental Cup.

The scoreboard had read 69-68 in favour of the German side.

But joy soon turned to heartache as the match officials reviewed a 24-second violation by them and added another 1.8sec – during which Brazil’s BCL Americas winners Sesi Franca scored the two points and sealed the title with a 70-69 victory.

Belief was what kept the dream alive for Sesi. Match MVP David Jackson, who provided the winning assist, said: “You got to believe again.

“If you don’t believe in the ball and energy, then your teammates don’t have the energy. You lose focus in what you need to do.”

As Sesi celebrated, Telekom were left deflated.

Their centre Christian Sengfelder said: “It was a lot of small mistakes and personal positions, there was a bit of confusion at the end with the 24-second violation that was called. But I think in the end, obviously, frustration.”

Telekom coach Roel Moors believes that his team played well, saying: “In the end it was decided on details, it was a very close one. On the other hand, I think we made big steps during this tournament. You have to look at the future.”

It was an even contest, with the lead changing hands many times and both sides deadlocked at 34-34 at half-time.

The second half continued in the same vein. But a late surge from Sesi, courtesy of seven points from point guard Santiago Scala, helped them lead 58-50 after the third period.

But the German side clawed back the deficit midway through the final quarter, and finally led 69-68 with 38sec left via point guard Glynn Watson. They celebrated as the clock ticked down to zero.

However, match officials reviewed a 24-second violation by Telekom and added 1.8sec to the match.

Jackson restarted play, passing the ball to Lucas Dias, who promptly netted the winner at the buzzer.

Sesi’s head coach Helinho said: “It was one of the hardest games that I ever worked on, with so many changes of strategy throughout the match.

“We played against a great team, we knew that it was going to be hard, but I am so grateful. One of the best moments of my life.”

While the match proved to be an enthralling one for the 8,000 fans at the 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium, ticket prices drew mixed reactions, with the final day’s passes ranging from $130 to $200 for adults.