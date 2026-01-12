Sacramento Kings, without suspended Dennis Schroder, have score to settle with Los Angeles Lakers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder defending against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic during the Lakers' 125-101 NBA win at Crypto.com Arena on Dec 28, 2025.

LOS ANGELES – The Sacramento Kings might possess the third-worst record in the National Basketball Association (NBA), but they certainly are showing they have not lost fight.

The Jan 12 (Jan 13, Singapore time) rematch with the Los Angeles Lakers promises to be a testy affair in Sacramento, and the Kings will be without veteran guard Dennis Schroder for his actions following the most recent meeting on Dec 28.

Schroder will be serving the second of a three-game suspension without pay for what the NBA termed “attempting to strike a player after a game.”

The NBA did not identify the Los Angeles player involved, but several reports said it was star guard Luka Doncic.

According to the league, the confrontation occurred approximately 40 minutes after the Kings lost 125-101 to the host Lakers.

Schroder and Doncic exchanged verbal barbs during the contest in which Doncic had 34 points and seven assists.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick had little to say about the incident on Jan 11.

“It’s a league matter, so I don’t really have a comment on it,” Redick said.

Sacramento coach Doug Christie measured his comments before the Jan 11 111-98 home victory over the Houston Rockets.

Christie said it was “unfortunate, but the league has ruled,” and said he appreciates the intensity and fight Schroder brings to the club.

“Dennis is willing to go the distance,” Christie said. “It has nothing to do with playing dirty. You’ve got to defend yourself. Dennis rides with us. Period.”

Schroder had 11 points and seven assists in 19 minutes off the bench against the Lakers in the Dec 28 game. That marked Los Angeles’ second straight win over the Kings this season and sixth in a row overall.

“We owe them a lot,” Sacramento forward Precious Achiuwa said of the Lakers.

Without Schroder on Jan 11, the Kings ended a seven-game losing streak with the stellar victory over the Rockets.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points for Sacramento and became the 23rd player in NBA history to pass 26,000 career points. His total sits at 26,018.

“We knew we needed this one. It’s been a tough last couple games,” DeRozan said. “We’re just trying to get it together. It seems we just have bad luck on us. Dennis’ suspension, players hurt. So good to get this win.”

Malik Monk’s playing time was slashed in mid-December. But with Schroder out, he received 26 minutes of action (his most since Dec 14) and provided a spark with 15 points.

“Malik did a fabulous job,” Christie said afterward. “He played to the standard. I love him and commend him for that.”

The Lakers have lost back-to-back games and six of their past 10. The latest setback was the Jan 9 105-101 home loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Doncic scored 30 or more points in six straight games before having 24 on eight-of-25 shooting against the Bucks. He is averaging a league-best 33.3 points per game.

“Probably I could have executed better, for sure,” Doncic said. “Obviously, my shot didn’t go well. You know, I could get better shots. So, wish I could have executed better than that.”

LeBron James had 26 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and three steals in a solid all-around effort.

James is averaging 28.3 points, 8.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds in four appearances this month.

Los Angeles will have the services of forward Rui Hachimura. He missed the past six games due to a right calf strain.

Redick said Hachimura will come off the bench. Hachimura, a would-be free agent, is just happy to get back on the court.

“At the end of the day, I’m trying to help this team win,” Hachimura told reporters. “That’s the whole purpose of being here. I’ve been here four seasons, I think I’m one of the guys that’s been here the longest, too.” REUTERS