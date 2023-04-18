Sacramento Kings leave Golden State Warriors in trouble after taking 2-0 lead in NBA play-offs

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings are not just turning up at the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs – they are more than ready to put up a big fight.

On Monday night, they defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-106 at home to take a 2-0 lead over the NBA champions after a bruising Game 2 in their best-of-seven Western Conference play-off series.

After winning 126-123 in Game 1 on Saturday, the Kings once again proved too much for the Warriors in another pulsating post-season battle between the two Northern Californian rivals in Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis led the Sacramento scoring with 24 points apiece in a stormy encounter that saw Warriors stalwart Draymond Green ejected after stamping on the chest of Sabonis in the fourth quarter.

“We came out here tonight and everyone fought, we were locked in,” Sabonis told TNT television.

“It’s play-off basketball. We’re here to fight. Every time we step on the floor we’re going to give everything for our teammates and our franchise.”

Sabonis was reluctant to be drawn on the explosive fourth-quarter tangle with Green that led to the Warriors veteran being tossed.

Green was ejected after appearing to aim a stamp on Sabonis’ chest as the Kings player held on to his ankle as he lay on the court.

“We were both fighting for the rebound, we fell on each other, stuff happens, it’s basketball. We’ve got to move on to the next play,” Sabonis said.

Green pinned the blame on Sabonis, saying: “I’ve got to land my foot somewhere.

“I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. I can only step so far when I’m pulling my leg away. It is what it is.”

As the officials went to the replay monitor to have a look at the incident, the Kings used the time wisely to regroup and Fox said that moment was key as they urged one another not to lose focus down the stretch.

“I think that brought us together,” he said.

“We huddled up and were like, ‘We have to win this game’. Everybody thought he’d be ejected. When that happens, usually that team comes together and goes on a run. But we were able to negate that.”