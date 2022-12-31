S’pore Slingers raring to go as Asean Basketball League returns in January

SINGAPORE – Much has changed for Singapore Slingers player Delvin Goh since the Asean Basketball League (ABL) was suspended in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

He launched a few entrepreneurship endeavours, including a sauce business as well as an online shop selling pet carriers. He dabbled into property and is also set to become a father in mid-January.

His teammates have also started their own businesses or coached at the ActiveSG Basketball Academy, of which Slingers coach Neo Beng Siang is principal.

But one thing that has not changed is Goh’s passion for the sport. After three years of waiting, he and his teammates finally get to don Slingers colours again when the 2023 ABL Invitational tips off at the OCBC Arena on Monday.

The eight-team competition has a new format. There are also tournaments in Batam, Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh City before the best-of-three semi-finals and finals later this year.

What remains unchanged for Goh, 27, are the nerves. Despite making his debut in 2011, he still felt nervous but excited after the three-year hiatus.

He said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be back playing here. It’ll be a good start for us and I hope the fans will come and see how we’ve improved over the past 2.5 years. It’ll be a nice atmosphere and I hope the fans get to enjoy it all.

“(The uncertainty) was definitely hard for us, because for the guys who are around my age, we’re supposed to be at our peak. But at least we’re healthy and we shouldn’t take that for granted. We’re just happy to be back.”

The Slingers have a mix of old and new faces with 2018 World Import MVP Xavier Alexander returning for his sixth season with the team. Fellow Americans Chandeler “CJ” Gettys and Kentrell Barkley, who have played in Japan and Taiwan, are the other imports.

The roster also features returning local players Tay Ding Loon and Kelvin Ho plus four Singaporean debutants aged 18 to 20.

Alexander, who played in Mexico and Taiwan in 2022, is excited after earlier talks of a September ABL restart did not materialise and hopes his overseas stints will help the Slingers lift their first ABL trophy.

The 34-year-old Oklahoma City native, who dubs himself “60 per cent local”, said: “Those experiences of taking my talents across the world were good, but at the back of my mind, I always wanted to come back to the Slingers.

“Being here since 2015, I’ve grown up with a lot of these guys and I’ve grown up with the fans too. They’re a big part of my journey as a professional. We’re more like a family now.

“My goal is to continue to be that anchor and leader for the team.”