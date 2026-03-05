Road-warrior San Antonio Spurs kick off homestand against East-leading Detroit Pistons

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs passes the ball against Jabari Walker of the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have reeled off 12 wins in the past 13 NBA contests despite playing just five of those games at home since Feb 1.

That means they will be carrying plenty of momentum when they host the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons on Thursday (Friday morning, Singapore time) in the opener of a six-game homestand.

The teams played on Feb 23 in Detroit, with the Spurs producing a 114-103 win.

San Antonio head home after a 131-91 thrashing of the 76ers in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

“The energy we had, we didn’t come out just walking around; we kind of had that energy,” point guard Dylan Harper said. “After what happened in New York (114-89 loss), I think we just wanted to prove to us and to everyone that we’re still here.

“I think confidence is through the roof. Everyone is finding their stride at the right time. There are still a lot of things we need to work on, but I think what we got from this trip and what we showed ourselves we’re capable of, we’re very excited going into March and April.”

San Antonio shot 55.1 per cent from the floor against the 76ers as eight Spurs scored in double figures, so they will hope to count on their well-balanced offence again when they take on the Pistons.

Detroit travel to the Alamo City after a 113-109 loss at Cleveland on Tuesday that snapped a three-game winning streak dating back to the loss to the Spurs.

“We just have to be better,” Cade Cunningham said. “We have to start better on the defensive end, which sets the tone for the group.”

The Spurs are in second place in the West, two games behind Oklahoma City in the loss column with 21 games to play. Detroit have been the East’s best team all season and owns a 4 1/2-game lead on Boston in the conference standings with 22 contests left.

In the highlight of NBA action on Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sank a clutch three-pointer to secure a hard-fought 103-100 win for the Thunder over the New York Knicks.

Victory improved the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player’s remarkable personal record at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks to 7-0, and a fourth straight team win extended the Thunder’s lead on top of the Western Conference.

“We got the car back on the road in the fourth quarter, we were able to give ourselves a chance,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 26 points plus eight assists.

“Late game, you’ve just got to figure it out.” REUTERS, AFP