Report: Pau Gasol could play key role in NBA Europe league

LOS ANGELES – Hall of Famer Pau Gasol could become a key public figure in the startup NBA Europe league, according to a Monday report from The Athletic.

The outlet reported that multiple sources confirmed that Gasol is under consideration for a major role in NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s cross-seas venture.

Gasol was among 250 people assembled in London on Monday to discuss the inner workings of what an NBA Europe league could look like. Also present were investment groups from around the world, major football club ownership groups and various television and athletic gear representatives.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), owners of LIV Golf and Newcastle United, were among investors present.

“This is a very unique opportunity,” Gasol said. “It’s all about learning from each other. It’s all about creating this new venture together.”

Gasol, 45, played in the NBA for 18 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds to go along with 3.2 assists throughout a career that included two NBA championships and four All-NBA selections.

The league as currently envisioned would be constituted of 12 permanent teams who will have to navigate an initial bidding process that is already under way.

Those 12 “licensed” teams would be joined in competitive play every year by four teams that earn their way into the top league via performance at smaller leagues throughout Europe.

Specifics of qualification are yet to be hammered out, though one model floated has included a spot reserved for FIBA’s annual Champions League winner, with three other spots earned through a separate qualifying tournament of high-performing teams throughout the region.

Executives from Nike and Amazon Prime were among the presenters at Monday’s meeting, joining Silver and other NBA dignitaries, including former player and product of France Tony Parker, in presenting a unified vision for a bigger basketball presence in Europe.

“Yes, we’re talking about (the) league, but this goes far beyond,” Gasol added.

“It is about the ecosystem, it’s about the grassroots, it’s about the domestic leagues and it’s about the impact on the children. There’s so much at stake, and that’s why I think this is so important and so impactful, and why I’m so excited to be a part of it too.”

The current 30 NBA owners still have to approve the league.

“If we do that right, this is going to be one of the best things that happens in sport,” said Gerry Cardinale, founder and managing partner for RedBird Capital, which owns AC Milan. “This is why (Silver) says, ‘This is a once-in-forever-opportunity, this isn’t even a once-in-a-generation opportunity.’”

According to the Sports Business Journal, the NBA is eyeing franchise fees in the range of US$500 million to US$1 billion and has hired JPMorgan and The Raine Group to refine the business plan.

Silver said they were open to all types of investment, including from sovereign wealth funds and private equity, something only allowed up to a point in the U.S. league.

“We’re talking to families that currently invest in sports, some who have not had the tradition of investing,” Silver said.

“In addition to talking to sovereign wealth funds, there are more traditional investment funds that have had some experience investing in sports, and then some just more traditional private equity funds that see sports as an asset class.” REUTERS, AFP