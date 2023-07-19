Report: No trade market for James Harden

PHILADELPHIA – For the third time in as many years, James Harden wants a change of scenery.
But he might not get it.
In late June, the 10-time National Basketball Association All-Star opted into his US$35.6 million (S$47.2 million) player option for next season, allowing him to work together with the 76ers to find a way out of town.
In the weeks since – mostly crickets, according to Sports Illustrated.
Harden, 33, prefers to move west to the Los Angeles Clippers, who are reportedly interested – but not at the going asking price of Terance Mann and likely first-round draft picks.
The New York Knicks were another team initially expected to engage in potential trade discussions, according to multiple sources, but no action has come from that front.
“He’s wishing for a different situation contractually... If we can do something that is win-win, helps the Sixers, then we will look at it. If we can’t, then we won’t,” Sixers general manager Daryl Morey said on Tuesday, during an interview with Philadelphia’s 97.5 FM.
Meanwhile, back at Harden’s current home, relationships have felt the effects of Harden’s request. After nearly a decade of working together, dating to their time in Houston, Harden and Morey are reportedly at odds.
When Harden wanted out of Houston in 2020, Morey sent him to his preferred destination of the Brooklyn Nets eight games into the season. After Morey had moved to the Sixers, he brought in Harden, who had demanded a trade from the Nets in 2022.
But now, “the relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey is essentially severed, it’s essentially fractured throughout this process,” The Athletic reported.
For their part, the Sixers will continue to attempt to shop Harden.
“If we don’t get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player, then we’re just not going to do it,” Morey said. “At this moment he does prefer to be traded and we’re attempting to honour that.”
Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games this past season.
The 10-time All-Star owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers. Harden came to the Sixers in the deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets.
Harden might not be the only headache for Morey.
Joel Embiid might be done trusting the process in Philadelphia if the 76ers fail to play for a championship in the near future.
He was named National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2022-23 season and enters his eighth season with the franchise contemplating his next move.
“I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes,” the Cameroonian said in an interview with Maverick Carter that took place last Thursday at the Uninterrupted Sports Film Festival.
“I don’t know where that’s gonna be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else, I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one and then you can think about the next one.
“It’s not easy, but it takes more than one or two, three guys. You got to have good people around you and myself every single day, I work hard to be at that level, so I can make it happen. So, every single day, I’m working towards that.”
Meanwhile, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges addressed his year-long absence from the NBA by apologizing on Tuesday for causing “pain and embarrassment” after a domestic violence incident in which he was accused of assaulting the mother of his children in front of them.
“I want to apologise to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused everyone, especially my family,” Bridges said. “This year away I’ve used to prioritise going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be – someone that my family and everyone here can be proud of.”
Bridges, 25, did not play last season after he was arrested in Los Angeles on June 29, 2022, on domestic violence charges and ultimately pled no contest while receiving a sentence of three years probation. He was handed a 30-game suspension by the NBA in April and will have to serve 10 games of that next season, with 20 games credited for time served. REUTERS