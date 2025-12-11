Red-hot Boston Celtics visit Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown dribbles the ball up court as Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes pursues during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.

MILWAUKEE – The red-hot Boston Celtics look to keep the good times rolling when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks, who are playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, on Dec 11 (Dec 12 morning, Singapore time).

Since neither team qualified for the NBA Cup quarter-finals, Milwaukee and Boston come into the game well rested, with four and three days off, respectively.

Despite not qualifying, Boston enter the matchup having won five in a row and 10 of their last 12 games. The Celtics pulled off a tight 121-113 road win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec 7.

Meanwhile, the break could not have come at a better time for Milwaukee, who have done the exact opposite of Boston, losing 10 of their last 12. Six of those games came without Antetokounmpo, and he played only three minutes in another.

The Bucks last played on Dec 6, when they failed to replicate a recent home win over Detroit and lost 124-112 on the road against the Pistons.

But Kevin Porter Jr. continued his hot streak since returning from a knee injury, with 32 points and six assists. He is up to 21.8 points and just shy of six assists per night in his six games played, providing a much-needed boost for Milwaukee without Antetokounmpo.

“I think rest in general is good, especially in this league. My injuries are kind of weird right now. My spasm kind of got worse from the days off,” he said.

“I’ve been trying to get that back right but I’ll be ready for (Boston). I’ll be good enough.”

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said he expects Antetokounmpo to need closer to four weeks rather than two to recover from his calf injury, which would keep him out until the end of December. AJ Green (shoulder) did not practice for Milwaukee on Dec 9 but is day-to-day and could play against the Celtics.

Boston’s injury report is clean, outside of Jayson Tatum (Achilles), who has not yet been ruled out of the season after suffering the injury in last year’s play-offs, sparking interest given Boston currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s all up to him. At the end of the day, his health is the most important thing,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “To me, the only thing I care about is his presence and his leadership. He’s doing that in different ways.”

Boston won twice at home and also beat Milwaukee on the road last year to sweep the three-game season set.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Dec 10, the Oklahoma City Thunder bagged a 16th straight victory, thrashing Phoenix 138-89 to romp into an NBA Cup semi-final clash with San Antonio, who stunned the Los Angeles Lakers 132-119.

NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points to lead the reigning NBA champions, who improved to 24-1 to equal the best 25-game start to a season in league history.

In Los Angeles, Stephon Castle scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and De’Aaron Fox added 20 to lead San Antonio, who beat the Lakers despite the continued absence of French superstar Victor Wembanyama. REUTERS, AFP