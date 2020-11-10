Raptors set to migrate to America next season

LOS ANGELES • Nashville has joined the list of American cities that could serve as a temporary home base for the National Basketball Association's Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic.

The 2019 champions are expected to start the new NBA season playing outside of Canada because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is similar to what happened with Major League Baseball team Toronto Blue Jays.

They played their home games in Buffalo, New York when last season started in July after a four-month delay.

Other cities reportedly under consideration by the Raptors include Tampa, Florida, and Kansas City, Missouri.

The Athletic reported that Raptors officials visited Nashville last week and toured the Bridgestone Arena, where the Predators of the National Hockey League play.

The arena also often hosts Southeastern Conference basketball games and was scheduled to host the conference tournament when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the National Collegiate Athletic Association season in March.

The Athletic added that being a relatively short flight from the other cities in the Atlantic Division - Boston, Brooklyn, New York and Philadelphia - is an important consideration as the Raptors settle on a temporary base.

The 2020-21 NBA season is tentatively set to begin on Dec 22.

REUTERS