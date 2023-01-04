Q&A with Singapore Slingers’ Kentrell Barkley

Age: 26

Country: United States

Position: Forward

What’s one interesting fact about you?

My right foot feels smaller than my left so I wear three socks on the right and two on the left. Or two on the right and one on the left.

Do you have any pre-game rituals?

I have to eat two hours before every game. Some people don’t eat at all before the game, but I need the energy. I try to do rice and maybe chicken. This season, I’m going to try to do coffee from Starbucks as well just to get more energy to keep me going, maybe a shot of espresso – even for the late games.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

I would have to say Kobe (Bryant) and my mum. Kobe is legendary, he was just the ultimate human being. He was a family man, he was an amazing basketball player, he was everything. And my mum, because she’s a strong person. She’s been through a lot but she made sure that she always did her best.