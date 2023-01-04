Q&A with Singapore Slingers’ Kentrell Barkley

Kentrell Barkley from Singapore Slingers in action players from NS Matrix Malaysia, during the ASEAN Basketball League photographed in Singapore at the OCBC Arena, on Jan 2, 2023. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Laura Chia
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
18 min ago

Age: 26
Country: United States
Position: Forward

What’s one interesting fact about you?

My right foot feels smaller than my left so I wear three socks on the right and two on the left. Or two on the right and one on the left.

Do you have any pre-game rituals?

I have to eat two hours before every game. Some people don’t eat at all before the game, but I need the energy. I try to do rice and maybe chicken. This season, I’m going to try to do coffee from Starbucks as well just to get more energy to keep me going, maybe a shot of espresso – even for the late games.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

I would have to say Kobe (Bryant) and my mum. Kobe is legendary, he was just the ultimate human being. He was a family man, he was an amazing basketball player, he was everything. And my mum, because she’s a strong person. She’s been through a lot but she made sure that she always did her best.

More On This Topic
Basketball: Q&A with Singapore Slingers star Xavier Alexander
Basketball: S’pore Slingers beat Matrix Malaysia 84-82 in thrilling 2023 ABL Invitational opener

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top