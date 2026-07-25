President Trump says of LeBron James: ‘Maybe he’s a racist’

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NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James announced on July 24 that he will play for the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

US President Donald Trump, asked to weigh in on the basketball careers of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, said on July 24 that James might be a racist.

In a White House press conference, Fox News’ Peter Doocy mentioned the news on July 24 that James intends to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, then asked the President whether Jordan or James is the “best ever”.

Trump replied: “Michael Jordan is a guy that’s a friend of mine. I play golf with him. He’s a really good guy. I think LeBron is – maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump. I don’t know. I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way.”

James endorsed the three candidates that ran against Trump in the past three presidential elections: Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in 2024.

James also criticised Trump following the President’s withdrawal of the Warriors’ invitation to the White House in 2017, after Golden State star Stephen Curry stated that he would have declined the visit.

Jordan, 63, won six NBA titles for the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and was a five-time league MVP.

James, 41, owns four NBA championship rings and has been selected MVP four times during his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He is the NBA’s all-time leader in points and games played. REUTERS