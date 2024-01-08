Portland Trail Blazers come on strong to beat Brooklyn Nets in overtime

NEW YORK - Malcolm Brogdon hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:02 remaining in overtime as the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the host Brooklyn Nets for a 134-127 victory on Sunday in New York.

The Trail Blazers stopped a three-game losing streak by overcoming a 42-point showing by Mikal Bridges and outscoring the Nets 49-34 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Anfernee Simons helped Portland get the game to overtime by scoring 19 of his 38 points after the third quarter, but it was Brogdon who helped the Blazers secure the win in the extra period.

The Nets held a 123-121 lead after Bridges sank a 12-footer with 2:23 remaining. On the next possession, Simons found Brogdon on the left side by Brooklyn’s bench and the guard sank a three for a 124-123 lead before Nic Claxton could defend.

After Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson missed a three with 1:50 remaining, Brogdon hit another three for a 127-123 lead with 86 seconds left. Following a turnover by Bridges, Shaedon Sharpe split two free throws with 1:14 left and Brogdon answered Bridges’ hoop by hitting a layup with 43 seconds left to make it 130-125.

After Johnson was blocked at the rim by Jerami Grant, Simons sank four free throws in the final 30 seconds to clinch it.

Grant added 27 points and Sharpe contributed 21 for the Blazers, who matched their highest point total of the season.

Bridges scored 10 points in the final four minutes of regulation and hit two tying baskets, including a fadeaway with 1.5 seconds left that forged a 115-115 tie.

Johnson added 17 points and Claxton finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Nets dropped to 3-11 in their past 14. Claxton was in foul trouble throughout overtime with five fouls and the Nets lost backup centre Day’Ron Sharpe to an apparent leg injury late in the fourth.

After the Nets scored 41 points in the third for a 93-85 lead, Portland took its first lead on a basket by Sharpe midway through the fourth and extended the lead to 108-101 on a three-pointer by Simons before the Nets rallied to force the extra period. REUTERS