Player tests positive, NBA suspends season

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association (NBA) abruptly suspended its season on Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player was found to have tested positive for the coronavirus moments before a game began in Oklahoma City.

The league said the affected player, believed to be French centre Rudy Gobert, was not at the arena and was being treated by health officials in Oklahoma City.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the NBA said in its statement on Wednesday night.

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Utah were seconds from tipping off against the Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena when the game was delayed, then called off.

In a bizarre scene, a member of the Thunder's medical staff sprinted onto the court and spoke to the referees. Players from both teams then left for the locker rooms.

In a statement, the Jazz said that an unidentified player had been tested for the coronavirus after tests for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection came back negative. A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off.

The league and the team did not name the player, but Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone told reporters he believed it was Gobert, who was listed first as questionable and then as out with illness.

Players from teams that the Jazz have played in the past 10 days were told to self-quarantine, ESPN reported, citing sources. They are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

More than 127,000 people have been infected globally by the flu-like virus and over 4,700 have died. In the United States, 1,364 people have been infected with 38 deaths.

The NBA had been under increasing pressure from public officials to stop filling its arenas with thousands of fans amid the pandemic.

ROUGH YEAR What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it's been a rough 3 months. LEBRON JAMES, LA Lakers star, on the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted: "Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc.

"What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it's been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe," he added, likely alluding to the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in January.

As the news broke, Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, was shown on ESPN appearing shocked during the 113-97 home win over the Denver Nuggets.

"This is crazy. This can't be true," he said later during an interview.

"This seems like more out of a movie than reality."

This is not the first time an NBA season has been affected. The 2011 lockout, for example, limited the season to 66 games.

The ripple effect of this suspension could be significant, with potentially substantial financial repercussions if the hiatus is extended.

The NBA has already lost millions in revenue because of an ongoing dispute with the Chinese government relating to the Hong Kong protests. Weeks without ticket sales would affect future salary caps, which are based on revenue streams like television rights and jersey sales.

In addition, the play-offs are slated to start on April 18, with the Finals set to begin on June 4 - a time when TV ratings typically go up.

NYTIMES, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

