Phoenix Suns weighing options for Chris Paul's future

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns’ front office is engaged in talks with Chris Paul to determine the best course of action for the veteran point guard and his future with the National Basketball Association (NBA) team, ESPN and The Athletic reported on Wednesday night.

Turner Sports reported earlier on Wednesday that the Suns planned to waive Paul, but according to ESPN and The Athletic, Phoenix were still weighing its options in an attempt to find a resolution that best suits Paul and the organisation.

While waiving Paul is still on the table, the Suns also could involve him in a trade or stretch his contract over multiple years, per the reports. Phoenix could also opt to re-sign Paul in free agency after waiving him.

ESPN reported that Paul could be included in a trade along with centre Deandre Ayton if the Suns decide to significantly shake up their roster.

Paul’s agent, Steven Heumann of Creative Artists Agency, was also involved in the discussions surrounding Paul’s future, per The Athletic.

There is one more season remaining on a four-year, US$120 million (S$161.8 million) contract Paul signed before the 2020-21 season. He is scheduled to make US$15.8 million next season.

The 38-year-old is a 12-time All-Star who has been plagued by injuries during the post-season at various times in his career.

He did not play in any of the Suns’ last four play-off games against the Denver Nuggets because of a groin strain as Phoenix were eliminated.

In 59 regular-season games this season, Paul’s scoring and assist averages were down a touch to 13.9 points and 8.9 assists. He has averaged 17.9 points and 9.5 assists over 18 career seasons.

Paul also shot 44.0 per cent from the field in 2022-23, down from his career mark of 47.2 per cent.

The guard has appeared in the play-offs in 15 different seasons, including all three with the Suns as he led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021 when the Milwaukee Bucks emerged as champions. He has never won an NBA title.

The fourth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets, Paul also has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to his time with the Suns.

The Wake Forest product has played in 1,214 regular-season games and 149 play-off games in his NBA career.

Paul’s 11,501 career assists are third in NBA history, and he is 42nd on the all-time games-played list. REUTERS