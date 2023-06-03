Phoenix Suns reportedly set to hire Frank Vogel as coach: Reports

LOS ANGELES – The Phoenix Suns have reached a deal to hire former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, multiple United States media outlets reported on Friday.

The two sides are finalising a five-year deal worth US$31 million (S$41.8 million), The Athletic reported.

Vogel, 49, led LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers to the 2020 championship in the Covid-protective bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Lakers fired Vogel after they missed the play-offs in the 2021-22 season, with Darvin Ham stepping in and leading the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals – where they were swept by the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN reported Friday that the Suns and Vogel were finalsing a deal that will see him take over after Phoenix fired coach Monty Williams in May – after they were eliminated in six games in the Western Conference semi-finals by the Nuggets.

Williams was hired earlier this week as the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

In Phoenix, Vogel would be guiding a team laden with All-Star talent in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Vogel has a 431-389 mark after stays with the Indiana Pacers (2010-11 to 2015-16), Orlando Magic (2016-17 to 2017-18) and the Lakers (2019-20 to 2021-22). He led his teams to the NBA play-offs in seven of his 11 seasons as a head coach.

Meanwhile, former Chinese star Yao Ming is on the list of the Fiba Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the basketball governing body, the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) announced in Switzerland on Friday.

Former Houston Rockets’ centre Yao, now the president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), became the first international player to be picked No. 1 overall in the 2002 NBA draft.

He retired in 2011 after being selected eight times as an NBA All-Star. He also won three gold medals at the Fiba Asia Cup and his No. 11 jersey has been retired by the Rockets.

Brazil’s Wlamir Marques, world champion in 1959 and 1963, Australia’s Penny Taylor, former Women’s Basketball World Cup champion and other players and coaches will be honoured ahead of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Ten players and two coaches have been formally recognised for their contributions to basketball, the Fiba confirmed. AFP, REUTERS, XINHUA